Putin receives info on Tu-154 crash, new details - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving information on the crashed Tu-154 plane constantly as soon as new details emerge in the case, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"From the very beginning the president was informed that the plane disappeared from radars, now emergencies services are working as well as the services of the Defense Ministry, which owns the plane," Peskov said.

"It is early to say about anything now, the president waits until the full picture is clear," he added.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu is in constant contact with President Vladimir Putin on the Tu-154 plane’s crash, Peskov told reporters.

"He is constantly talking on the phone with the president," Peskov said.

Kremlin has no information if Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr. Liza, could have been onboard the crashed Tu-154 plane, said Peskov.

"It’s unclear now, we are waiting for updated lists of passengers," Peskov said, adding that the causes of the crash will be investigated by the services.