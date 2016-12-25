Body of one victim in Tu-154 crash found 6 km from Sochi coast - Defense Ministry.

Russian Defense Ministry sends 4 ships, 5 helicopters to Tu-154 crash siteMilitary & Defense December 25, 11:34
Body of one victim in Tu-154 crash found 6 km from Sochi coast - Defense MinistryWorld December 25, 10:22
Russian Defense Ministry: 92 people were onboard crashed Tu-154 planeWorld December 25, 10:21
Putin receives info on Tu-154 crash, new details - KremlinWorld December 25, 10:07
Nearly 70 musicians of famed Russian army choir were onboard crashed Tu-154 plane - sourceWorld December 25, 10:00
Source: Tu-154 plane of Russia’s Defense Ministry falls in Black SeaWorld December 25, 9:01
Putin gets info from emergencies services on search effort for missing Tu-154 planeWorld December 25, 8:40
Tu-154 aircraft of Russian Defense Ministry disappeared from radars after takeoff in SochiWorld December 25, 7:31
