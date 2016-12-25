Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Body of one victim in Tu-154 crash found 6 km from Sochi coast - Defense Ministry

World
December 25, 10:22 updated at: December 25, 10:25 UTC+3
1 pages in this article
Tu-154

Tu-154

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Body of one victim in Tu-154 crash found 6 km from Sochi coast - Defense Ministry.

Documents of Channel One journalists, body of one victim found at Tu-154 plane crash scene - source.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry: 92 people were onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
2
Body of one victim in Tu-154 crash found 6 km from Sochi coast - Defense Ministry
3
Russian Defense Ministry sends 4 ships, 5 helicopters to Tu-154 crash site
4
Russia opens criminal investigation into crash of Tu-154 plane
5
Putin receives info on Tu-154 crash, new details - Kremlin
6
Defense Ministry: musicians of Russian army choir, reporters onboard missing Tu-154 plane
7
Tu-154 aircraft of Russian Defense Ministry disappeared from radars after takeoff in Sochi
TOP STORIES
Реклама