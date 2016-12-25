Back to Main page
Russian Defense Ministry: 92 people were onboard crashed Tu-154 plane

World
December 25, 10:21 updated at: December 25, 11:16 UTC+3
Russian philanthropist Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr. Liza, and 64 musicians of famed army choir who flew to congratulate the Russian air group in Syria with the New Year were onboard
1 pages in this article
Tu-154

Tu-154

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The crashed Tu-154 plane of Russia’s Defense Ministry carried eight crew members and 84 passengers, the ministry’s official spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Read also
Putin receives info on Tu-154 crash, new details - Kremlin

"There were eight crew members and 84 passengers onboard the plane," Konashenkov said. 

The list of passengers was published on the Defense Ministry’s website. There were 92 people onboard the plane, including journalists, servicemen and musicians of the famous Alexandrov ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian armed forces, who flew to congratulate the air group of Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria with the New Year.

Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr. Liza, was on the list of the passengers.

A law enforcement source told TASS "Dr. Liza was at the Chkalovsky airport at 23.00 yesterday and said that she was departing and would be in Latakia in the morning." He said that Dr. Liza planned to visit the Tishrin hospital in downtown Latakia where she was last time some six months ago.

A commission of Russia’s Defense Ministry led by Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov has departed to the Black Sea resort of Adler in the wake of the Tu-154 military plane crash, added Konashenkov.

Read also

Body of one victim in Tu-154 crash found 6 km from Sochi coast - Defense Ministry
Debris of Tu-154 plane found near Sochi coast at depth of up to 70 meters
Nearly 70 musicians of famed Russian army choir were onboard crashed Tu-154 plane - source
Russia opens criminal investigation into crash of Tu-154 plane

The Tu-154 plane of the Defense Ministry disappeared from radars at 05.40 a.m. Moscow time shortly after taking off from Sochi. 

The Defense Ministry said the debris of the Tu-154 plane was found 1.5 km from the coast near Sochi at the depth of 50-70 meters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the situation. He receives information from the emergencies services on the search effort. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu is also in a constant contact with the president.

