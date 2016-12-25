Nearly 70 musicians of famed Russian army choir were onboard crashed Tu-154 plane - source

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A total of 68 musicians of the famed Russian army choir, the Alexandrov Ensemble, and nine mass media representatives were among 91 people who were onboard the Tu-154 plane of the Defense Ministry that crashed into the Black Sea, the regional emergencies services told TASS.

"There were 91 people onboard, 68 of them are musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine mass media representatives, six accompanying people and eight crew members," the source said.

Three members of the film crew of the Zvezda TV channel, as well as a correspondent, a sound producer and an operator of the Channel One were onboard the plane, the press services of the TV channels said.