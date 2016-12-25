Crash site of Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 plane found in Black Sea

Russian Defense Ministry sends 4 ships, 5 helicopters to Tu-154 crash siteMilitary & Defense December 25, 11:34
MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The personnel of the state inspection for small vessels have found the probable crash site of the Tu-154 plane of the Defense Ministry in the Black Sea, the press service of the Southern regional center of the emergencies ministry said.
"An oily spot was found 5.5 km from the coast. The parts of the airliner, in particular undercarriage, were found 1.5 km from the coast. The personal belongings of passengers of the plane were found in the water area of the Black Sea," the source said.