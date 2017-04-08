Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat slams 'absurd' reason for UK Foreign Secretary cancelling visit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 08, 16:35 UTC+3
"This cancellation of the visit followed its recent postponing," spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Share
1 pages in this article
Maria Zakharova

Maria Zakharova

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Moscow considers absurd the reason for cancelling a visit to Russia of the UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told TASS on Saturday.

"This cancellation of the visit followed its recent postponing," she said. "The UK side named various reasons. The impression is that our western counterparts live in some special reality, where at first they are trying to make collective plans unilaterally, and then to have them changed also unilaterally, inventing absurd reasons.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама