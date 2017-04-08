Russian diplomat slams 'absurd' reason for UK Foreign Secretary cancelling visit

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Moscow considers absurd the reason for cancelling a visit to Russia of the UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told TASS on Saturday.
"This cancellation of the visit followed its recent postponing," she said. "The UK side named various reasons. The impression is that our western counterparts live in some special reality, where at first they are trying to make collective plans unilaterally, and then to have them changed also unilaterally, inventing absurd reasons.".