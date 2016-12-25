Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Defense Ministry sends 4 ships, 5 helicopters to Tu-154 crash site

Military & Defense
December 25, 11:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Tu-154 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry crashed earlier with 92 onboard
1 pages in this article
© Valery Matytsin/TASS, archive

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has sent four ships and five helicopters to the site of the Tu-154 plane crash off the Black Sea coast near Sochi, the ministry's spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

Read also
Tu-154
Russian Defense Ministry: 92 people were onboard crashed Tu-154 plane

"Four ships, five helicopters and drones are currently involved in the search," Konashenkov said.

"Fragments of the Tu-154 plane have been found at a depth of 70 meters some 1.5 kilometers from the coast of Sochi," he added.

Meanwhile, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS it will send an Il-76 plane with rescuers and divers.

The Tu-154 plane of the Defense Ministry disappeared from radars at 05.40 a.m. Moscow time (02.40 a.m. GMT) shortly after taking off from Sochi. There were 92 people onboard the plane, including journalists, servicemen and musicians of the famous Alexandrov ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian armed forces, who flew to congratulate the air group of Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria with the New Year. Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr. Liza, was also onboard.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry: 92 people were onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
2
Body of one victim in Tu-154 crash found 6 km from Sochi coast - Defense Ministry
3
Russian Defense Ministry sends 4 ships, 5 helicopters to Tu-154 crash site
4
Russia opens criminal investigation into crash of Tu-154 plane
5
Putin receives info on Tu-154 crash, new details - Kremlin
6
Defense Ministry: musicians of Russian army choir, reporters onboard missing Tu-154 plane
7
Tu-154 aircraft of Russian Defense Ministry disappeared from radars after takeoff in Sochi
TOP STORIES
Реклама