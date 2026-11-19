WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. The United States believes that its economic pressure campaign on Iran has been successful and can help ensure the Islamic Republic does not acquire a nuclear weapon without having to restart large-scale combat operations in the Middle East, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing sources.

According to them, the US has other ways to address the Iranian nuclear program without renewing military strikes.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the US resumed large-scale attacks on Iran overnight on July 8, accusing Tehran of breaching the existing agreements concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington subsequently announced an end to any large-scale use of force against Iran and a transition to applying economic pressure on the Islamic Republic through sanctions instead.