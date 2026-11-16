MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Even after parliamentary elections, Belgrade will continue to adhere to its political decision not to impose sanctions against Russia despite repeated persuasion from the West, Serbian government minister and chairman of the Serbian People’s Party Nenad Popovic said.

"Our centuries-old friendly political relations with Russia hold a special place in this policy. Throughout its history, the people of Serbia have had no closer friend and no more reliable ally than Russia. That is why, despite repeated persuasion from the West, Serbia steadfastly adheres to its decision not to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation," he told the general assembly of the Forum of Supporters of the Struggle against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism "For the Freedom of Nations!"