Over 400 people in Belarus convicted of participation in unauthorized protests

"To date, prosecutors have sent to courts 468 criminal cases against 631 individuals that are related to participation in illegal mass events and actions that grossly violate public order, violence and threats of its use against law enforcement officers, their public insult, damage to other people’s property by making inscriptions, hooliganism, abuse of state symbols. More than 400 individuals have been convicted by now," the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement posted on its website.

It noted that law enforcement agencies had been instructed to "promptly identify those citizens who have committed such offenses and crimes, including with the help of equipment and specialized software." "The prosecutor’s office will continue to coordinate the work of law enforcement agencies in order to bring to justice everyone who encroached on law and order and in order to maintain national and social security in the country and ensure the progressive development of the state and society," the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus for Lithuania. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. Local protests have continued to date.