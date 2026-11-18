GENEVA, November 18. /TASS/. Russia stood at the 35th place in the latest FIFA World Rankings, according to the list published by the world’s governing body of football on Wednesday.

Team Russia played two friendly matches this month, defeating Uzbekistan 3-2 in an away match and later Venezuela 2-0 on its home turf. Russia now sits at 35th place with 1,545.59 points.

The Top-10 football nations according to the FIFA World Ranking are as follows: 1st Spain (2,004.48); 2nd Argentina (1,966.13); 3rd France (1,950.82); 4th England (1,938.90); 5th Morocco (1,809.37); 6th Portugal (1,801.28); 7th Brazil (1,800.91); 8th Belgium (1,790.37); 9th the Netherlands (1,774.06) and 10th Colombia (1,735.90).

The next edition of the FIFA World Rankings will be published on December 16, 2026.

Russia’s football ban

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on February 28, 2022, that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from participating in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision regarding the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.