State of emergency declared in Siberian municipality after man diagnosed with anthrax

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in a municipality in the Russian Republic of Tuva in Siberia, where a man was hospitalized with anthrax, the regional prosecutor general’s office said in a statement on Friday.

"A municipal state of emergency was declared in the Barun-Khemchiksky District by order of the acting head of the district administration," the statement reads.

According to the regional branch of Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s public health watchdog, experts have begun implementing the necessary preventative measures. "The patient’s contacts have been established; his place of residence has been disinfected," the watchdog specified.

According to preliminary reports, a horse was slaughtered for meat in the village of Bizhiktig-Khaya on June 23. On June 29, a young man who took part in the animal slaughtering felt unwell and contacted the local hospital. On June 30, he was hospitalized with anthrax. According to the regional Health Ministry, the patient is in serious condition.