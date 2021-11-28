Kremlin spokesman says doesn’t plan to take part in nasal coronavirus vaccine tests

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday he doesn’t plan to take part in the tests of the nasal coronavirus vaccine.

"I have just been inoculated with Sputnik Light. So, what for?," he said when asked whether he would follow President Vladimir Putin’s lead and take part in the nasal vaccine tests.

Commenting on Putin’s decision, Peskov noted that "everyone is free to choose." "I have a very high titer of antibodies. As a matter of fact, I had a very high titer of antibodies before the vaccination. I haven’t measured them after the vaccination, but it is very important from thee point of view of protection," he said.

Last Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the vaccine developer. The president got revaccinated with the Sputnik Light booster vaccine on the same day. On Wednesday, he said he had tested a nasal coronavirus vaccine. In his words, he had no side effects.

In October, the Gamaleya Center received a Russian health ministry’s permit for the second phase of clinical tests of a nasal form of the coronavirus vaccine. The Center’s director Alexander Gintsburg said that the nasal form would be an addition to the regular vaccine to ensure an extra barrier to the infection. The tests began on November 27.