CoviVac vaccine to arrive in 18 Russian regions by April 25

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The CoviVac coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products will arrive in clinics of 18 Russian regions by April 25, the official Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science informed on Friday.

"By April 25, CoviVac will appear in clinics of 18 regions. First deliveries of the coronavirus vaccine are planned in the Leningrad Region, in the Moscow area, in the Tatarstan Republic, in the Stavropol Region and in the Primorsky Region," the message informs.