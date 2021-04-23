CoviVac vaccine to arrive in 18 Russian regions by April 25

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The CoviVac coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products will arrive in clinics of 18 Russian regions by April 25, the official Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science informed on Friday.
"By April 25, CoviVac will appear in clinics of 18 regions. First deliveries of the coronavirus vaccine are planned in the Leningrad Region, in the Moscow area, in the Tatarstan Republic, in the Stavropol Region and in the Primorsky Region," the message informs.
The ministry added that the vaccine is made using a traditional method and is a whole-virion vaccine, that is, it contains an entire virus and not just a part of it. This is why it may be effective against all known coronavirus mutations. Clinical trials have shown that the vaccine is fully safe and has low reactogenicity. The majority of volunteers who took part in the clinical trials formed stable immunity by the 42nd day after the first shot.
On March 25, the Chumakov Center launched production of the third Russian COVID-19 vaccine dubbed CoviVac. The vaccine reached civilian circulation on March 28. The research center plans to produce 1 mln doses of the vaccine a month. The Russian Health Ministry registered the inactivated whole-virion vaccine CoviVac on February 19.