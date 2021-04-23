10,000 websites with calls to extremism blocked in Russia in 2020

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. In 2020, Russian Prosecutor General’s Office enforced blocking of 10,000 websites with calls to extremism, terrorism and mass riots, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov reported to the Federation Council Friday.

"By our requests, one terrorist organization and seven extremist organizations were banned. Access to 10,000 websites with calls to extremism, terrorism and mass riots were blocked; illegal information was removed from 52,000 resources," he said.

Krasnov underscored that the Internet has become the main source of dissemination of the extremist ideology in the recent years.

"The vast majority of calls to such hostile activity, and every second extremist crime was carried out with use of the Internet," he said, adding that the number of such crimes increased almost twofold last year, while the number of terrorist crimes increased by about 30%.

"Amid such tense situation, supervision of anti-terrorism protection of important state and social objects, as well as counteraction of dissemination of negative information escalating the situation in the society and calling to violence comes into foreground of our operation," the Prosecutor General said.