Russian national Vinnik’s attorneys appeal Paris court’s ruling on custody

PARIS, February 8. /TASS/. The defense team of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik extradited from Greece to France has appealed the ruling on keeping him custody by a court in Paris, Vinnik’s Defense Attorney Timofei Musatov informed TASS on Saturday.

"The defense team has collected a lot of documents from the hospital, from the prosecutor of the Thessaloniki Court of Appeal and the Supreme Administrative Court (the Council of State), which show that Vinnik’s extradition took place before the Council of State’s decision," the attorney stressed. "That will be a weighty argument for the French side, including during the judicial review of the appeal that we filed, which appeals the decision to keep our client in custody."

Musatov added that "the judicial review of the appeal would take place in Paris within 10 days".

The defense team of Vinnik have appealed to the UN because of the violation of his rights by courts in European countries.

"According to the documents collected by us, Vinnik’s extradition took place before the decision by the Council of State [of Greece]," he said. "That will be a weighty argument for the UN where we appealed."

Musatov added that the new data would be added to the appeal in the near future.

He also noted that "the text of the memorandum is being prepared for submission to the court of second instance, which will reflect violations not only of Vinnik’s rights, but also the rights of all three of his defense attorneys."

According to Musatov, "in parallel, the defense team is preparing documents for the appeal to the European Court of Human Rights."

On January 23, Russian IT specialist Alexander Vinnik detained in Greece on July 25, 2017, at the request of the United States was extradited to France. The final decision was made by the Supreme Administrative Court of Greece (the Council of State). Vinnik’s extradition was also sought by Russia and the United States. The Russian national dismissed all charges brought against him and expressed readiness to return home. On January 28, a court in Paris ruled to leave Alexander Vinnik under arrest.