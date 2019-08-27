Free at last: Final group of whales released into Sea of Okhotsk

KHABAROVSK, August 27. /TASS/. The last group of killer whales held in captivity in Srednyaya Bay in Russia’s Far East has been released into the Sea of Okhotsk, the Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Two killer whales and six beluga whales have been turned loose after they were put through re-adjustment procedures and tests, and satellite tags were affixed to them. That said, all ten killer whales from Srednyaya Bay have been released into the sea," the statement reads.

The fourth stage of an operation to release the whales into the wild kicked off on August 22. They were brought to the sea coast from Srednyaya Bay via Khabarovsk and the Nikolayevsky District.