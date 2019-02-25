Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pamela Anderson asks Putin to help free orcas and beluga whales from 'captivity'

Society & Culture
February 25, 8:46 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The actress hopes the Russian government "will work together with Russian ecologists and international specialists to develop a professional plan to return these orca and beluga whales to the wild"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, February 25. /TASS/. Hollywood actress, member of the Advisory Board of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) Pamela Anderson wrote an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to release orcas and beluga whales held in captivity near Nakhodka. The letter was published on the official website of the Pamela Anderson Foundation.

According to the letter, "I am writing to you about the 11 orcas and 87 beluga whales currently in captivity near Nakhodka, Russia. I want to thank the Government of the Russian Federation for taking important steps to stop the international sale of these whales."

Read also

Leopardess named after Pamela Anderson gives birth to cub in Russian national park

"According to the letter, I understand that the Russian Government has taken initial steps toward the release of these magnificent creatures back into the wild, in their home waters of the Russian Far East. I am very grateful for this news. I understand that a final decision has not yet been made to release the orcas and belugas back into the wild, and I respectfully ask that you resolve this by ordering their release," the letter said.

She added that she hopes that the Russian government "will work together with Russian ecologists and international specialists to develop a professional plan to return these orca and beluga whales to the wild."

It was reported earlier that 11 orcas illegally caught for sale in China were held in a special retention center near Nakhodka, as well as 90 beluga whales. Later, three beluga whales disappeared, and last week one orca also was also lost. A criminal case on illegal prey was initiated. On February 22, Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia, together with scientific organizations, to decide the fate of the marine animals before March 1.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
This week in photos: Putin's annual address, snow in Vegas and supermoon overlooks London
10
Famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at the age of 85
13
Venice carnival kicks off with spectacular water parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pro-European opposition says Moldova parliamentary election was rigged
2
Spokesman denies media report about secret talks of Russian, Italian vice-premiers
3
Lavrov says deployment of Russian military police on Syrian-Turkish border possible
4
Six Venezuelan Navy warships take to sea to intercept humanitarian delivery — journalist
5
Russia’s top diplomat rules out peace treaty negotiations with Tokyo on Japan’s terms
6
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
7
Bohemian Rhapsody leads Oscars 2019 with four wins
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT