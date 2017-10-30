Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Leopardess named after Pamela Anderson gives birth to cub in Russian national park

Society & Culture
October 30, 9:43 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The US actress says "she's thrilled for Pamela"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yury Smitiuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, October 30. /TASS/. A female Amur leopard named after US actress and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson has been caught on camera traps in a national park in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye region accompanied by a cub.

The leopardess, previously codenamed as Leo-38F, lives in the national park "Land of the Leopard" near the Chinese border. This feline gets into camera traps several times in a half a year.

Read also

Pamela Anderson urges Russian women to give up real fur

According to the national park’s photo monitoring data, this cub was the leopardess Pamela’s firstling.

"Apparently, the female leopard is a very good mother, carefully guarding her cub. This skill is essential for preserving the rare animal population," director of the national park, Tatyana Baranovskaya, said.

US actress and member of the Advisory Council of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) Pamela Anderson became the guardian of the four-year-old female Amur leopard in December 2015 at a ceremony in the Kremlin.

Russian Presidential Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov and Natural Resources Minister Sergey Donskoy let the actress know about the nature of the rare leopardess and the measures for protecting it. The movie star took a liking to the graceful leopardess and named her after herself - Pamela.

"I am thrilled for Pamela. That she has become a mother - the most beautiful gift - that keeps giving. I’m excited to hear this and thank IFAW, Sergey Ivanov, Amur Leopard and the Russian government for their commitment to repopulating and protecting the fragile leopard community in Russia. This is incredible news," Pamela Anderson said, according to her press service.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Over 100 ships ensure Russian Navy’s presence in World Ocean
2
Catalan leader has right to seek asylum in Belgium, official says
3
Russia and China discuss setting up cyber defense system for key infrastructure facilities
4
Medvedev hears emergency minister’s report about Mi-8 crash
5
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier's experience in Syria included in training programs
6
Russia expects highest grain harvest — Putin
7
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама