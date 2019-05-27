Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Release of orcas and beluga whales from Primorsky Region may result in animals’ death

Science & Space
May 27, 12:04 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK

Vladimir Putin ordered the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture to determine the future of these animals in cooperation with scientific organizations

Share
1 pages in this article

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, May 27. /TASS/. The immediate release of the beluga and killer whales kept in Srednyaya Bay, Primorsky Region, may cause the death of the marine mammals, representative for four capturing companies Vadim Govorov said at a session of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk City Court on the claim filed by the Sakhalin public organizations Sakhalin Environmental Watch, Ocean Friends and Boomerang, that demand that the marine mammals be released.

On May 23, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk City Court started hearings on the claim of the Sakhalin animal protection organizations against the Federal Agency for Fishery, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resource Management on the release of the killer and beluga whales from Srednyaya Bay. Apart from them, interested entities are involved in the case - the capturing companies White Whale, Afalina, Far East’s Oceanarium and Sochi Dolphinarium, as well as the Border Directorate of the Russian Federal Security Service for the Primorsky Region. The plaintiffs demand that the actions of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resource Management be recognized as illegal and the animals be confiscated from the commercial companies and released to the wild. They also ask to recognize as illegal some orders issued by the Russian Ministry of Agriculture and the Federal Agency for Fishery on the acceptable capture volume for orcas and beluga whales in 2018, the distribution of quotas for their capture and the approval of fishery plans for cultural and educational purposes. At the April 19 preliminary session the court removed the Ministry of Agriculture from the defendants’ list.

"According to the information provided by the Khabarovsk Region Investigative Directorate, it was found that, regarding the marine mammal specialists’ opinion, it is impossible to study the issue of the animals’ immediate release, as chances of their survival are low," Govorov said. He explained that the animals had got used to life in captivity and feeding by hand.

The norms of the animals’ detention correspond to all requirements of the Russian legislation, he said. The orcas and beluga whales always have clean water, the necessary space for movement and healthy food.

Read also

Kremlin states problem with execution of Putin’s orders on orcas kept in Srednyaya Bay

The Sakhalin animal protection organizations earlier noted that the whales’ rehabilitation program recommended by the scientists is not being carried out. Afalina’s press service explained these violations by the peculiarities of the animals’ behavior and said that the preparations are currently underway to build a new holding facility for them.

Initially, there were 90 beluga whales and 11 orcas caught for sale to China kept in the Srednyaya Bay, but three beluga whales and one orca later got lost. According to the investigators, there were violations in the animals’ capture, and a criminal case was launched on the illegal capture of bioresources.

On February 22, President Vladimir Putin ordered the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture to determine the future of these animals in cooperation with scientific organizations. The Russian Presidential Administration’s Control Directorate took the issue of the cetaceans’ release under special control. In mid-May the Primorsky Region’s authorities stated that the animals may be released in two months.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Soyuz-2.1b booster with Glonass-M satellite blasts off from Plesetsk
2
Ukrainian oligarch says Zelensky should reject IMF’s aid or default on debt
3
UN Convention does not apply to Kerch Strait incident dispute - Foreign Ministry
4
Russian military inspectors to hold observation flight over the United States this week
5
Russia welcomes contacts between Venezuelan government, opposition
6
No chemical attacks in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone on May 19, Defense Ministry says
7
Hi-tech firm developing 57mm smart shells for Russian Army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT