Russia requests UNSC meeting on July 11 over explosions at Nord Stream pipeline

UNITED NATIONS, July 8. /TASS/. Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting to be convened on July 11 to discuss the explosions at the Nord Stream underwater pipelines, said First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky.

"We have requested a new UN Security Council open meeting on the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines for July 11. We will strike another blow at the Westerners' policy that the attention from Denmark, Germany and Sweden is enough to investigate this crime and no international effort is needed to find the culprits," he said on Telegram.