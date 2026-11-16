MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Europe’s official authorities have assumed a clearly discriminatory stance toward Russian athletes, but Moscow will keep protecting their rights and interests, a Russian diplomat said on Monday.

"When a government that employs its official representatives, the prime minister, other ministers and so on and declares that it will not allow Russian athletes to compete on its territory this points to an obvious discriminatory stance assumed by the authorities’ official representatives," Director of the Department for Multilateral Cooperation on Human Rights at the Russian Foreign Ministry Grigory Lukyantsev told journalists.

According to Lukyantsev, such statements "can already be classified as human rights violations."

"Once again, we heard this from Canada, Finland and the Baltic states and their stance is quite clear," the Russian diplomat continued. "But this does not mean that we will abandon our efforts to defend the interests and rights of our athletes."

On November 15, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced that Russian players would not be able to compete in the 2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships after Canadian authorities announced they would not issue them visas. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said that together with the Russian Olympic Committee, it would appeal the exclusion to the International Olympic Committee.

Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the IIHF must allow Russian teams to compete internationally. The IIHF expressed disappointment at the decision, saying it would "urgently assess the steps and time required to give effect to the ruling."

The 2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships is scheduled to take place in Canada from December 26, 2026, to January 5, 2027.