MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The West is mounting strong resistance to Russia’s initiatives at the United Nations, according to Grigory Lukyantsev, the Russian Foreign Ministry's representative for human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.

"There is indeed strong resistance," he stated during a media briefing. "Recently, our Western colleagues have been fervently advocating the position that Russia should not be permitted to propose any initiatives whatsoever." He made these comments in response to a question from TASS.

Lukyantsev pointed out that this stance fundamentally contradicts the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and other key documents. He recalled that on November 10, the Third Committee of the 71st session of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution aimed at combating the glorification of Nazism.

"We view this resolution as a crucial initiative for Russia at the UN, as it reaffirms the very principles upon which the organization was founded," he asserted.