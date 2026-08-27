More than 900 people remain missing in Nepal, nearly 1,500 rescued

NEW DELHI, August 27. /TASS/. More than 900 people remain missing in Nepal after a powerful flood, while nearly 1,500 have been rescued, according to data from the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

The authority said that 910 people remain missing, including 28 police officers, 57 military personnel and 517 foreign tourists, and reported 73 injuries. It added that more than 17,290 people are taking part in the rescue operation, clarifying that rescuers had saved 716 people by air and 756 by land.

The agency said that 10 humanitarian aid trucks loaded with noodles, cookies, sleeping bags, tents, mattresses and other supplies had been dispatched. Satellite communications have been established in the affected area, and helicopters have made four flights to deliver food and medicine.

A powerful flood wave struck northern Nepal on Wednesday morning. Preliminary data indicate that the flooding was caused by a snow-and-rock avalanche near the Nepal-China border, about 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing.

According to the latest data, search teams have recovered the bodies of nearly 360 people killed in the disaster. The Russian Embassy in Nepal said eight Russian nationals may be missing in the flood zone.