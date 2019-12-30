FBI does not comment on providing info to Russia that helped prevent terrorist attacks

WASHINGTON, December 30. /TASS/. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) did not comment on the information that Washington provided to Moscow which helped to prevent terrorist attacks in Russia.

TASS requested a comment from the FBI on the statement made earlier by the Kremlin press service that Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked US President Donald Trump in a telephone conversation for the information provided by special services that has helped to prevent terrorist attacks in Russia.

FBI spokesperson Tina Jagerson told TASS to contact the White House regarding this issue. The press service of the White House has not yet responded to a comment request.

On Sunday, the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) Public Relations Center told TASS that law enforcers detained two Russian citizens who were plotting to stage terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg during New Year holidays after receiving relevant information from the United States.

On October 17, FSB head Alexander Bortnikov said that the US shared information with Russia about several people who were plotting to stage terrorist attacks in Russia. Bortnikov noted that Russian and US special services continue to maintain communication on the anti-terrorism track.