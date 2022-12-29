Russia ready to support Kazakhstan’s request for oil transit to Germany — Novak

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia ready to support the Kazakhstan’s request for transit of its oil to Germany via the Druzhba oil pipeline, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Yes," the official said. "We are comfortable with that," Novak added.

KazTransOil, the national oil pipeline operator of Kazakhstan, has applied to Transneft for extra oil pumping over the northern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline in 2023, but the Russian company still has no contract set for these volumes, Transneft Spokesman Igor Dyomin told TASS earlier today.