Russian weapons maker set to participate in Brazil’s tender for delivery of assault boats

The Kalashnikov Group is carrying out work to create assault boats

LIMA, October 31. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group intends to participate in the tender for the delivery of assault boats to Brazil, the Kalashnikov Group’s press office told TASS at the SITDEF 2021 international defense show in Peru on Sunday.

"We expect Brazil to open two tenders for vessels of this type by the end of 2021. The Kalashnikov Group intends to take part in them," the press office said.

The Kalashnikov Group is carrying out work to create assault boats, it said.

"At the Army 2021 forum, we featured another new vessel built by the Rybinsk Shipyard (part of the Kalashnikov Group) - an inflatable attack boat. During the forum, a large number of foreign delegations, including from South America, visited the Kalashnikov Group’s demonstration center. But it is early to talk about any specific details," the press office said.

The SITDEF 2021 international defense technology show is running through October 31 on the premises of the Peruvian Army’s headquarters in Lima. The defense show has been held every two years since 2007. Russia’s Rosoboronexport state arms seller is a constant participant in the Peru defense show.

Putin grants Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son
Natalia Oreiro said in an interview that she had applied for Russian citizenship in June 2020
Attempts to settle Donbass conflict by force to result in incalculable tragedy — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Western countries’ incessant deliveries of armaments and ammunition to Ukraine bolstered Kiev’s confidence that the conflict in Donbass can be resolved with military means
Rise in budget deficits worldwide carries risk of high global inflation, Putin says
Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian government had been able to ensure a budget surplus in 2021 and tighten monetary policy
Ukraine plays dangerous game with drones in Donbass - Russia’s UN ambassador
Vassily Nebenzia pointed out that the use of that warfare contradicts the Minsk accords
Hainan will launch 32 projects worth $62.9 billion in 2022
Some 24 of these projects will be implemented in the manufacturing sector
Hainan's January-September tourism revenues grew 136.9% year-on-year
The province’s total revenue amounted to $16.7 billion
Lukashenko vows tough response by Minsk, Moscow to military build-up on Belarus’ borders
He pointed out that Poland was looking for excuses to move its armed forces closer to Belarusian borders
G20 leaders to focus on mutual recognition of vaccination passports at Rome summit
According to Svetlana Lukash, G20 nations share the opinion that the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates will help accelerate the recovery of global economy
Russian natural gas price for Moldova may reach $500-600 per 1,000 cubic meters - source
The source stated that under a new five-year contract with Gazprom, Moldova also plans to repay its "historical debt" on the Russian natural gas supplies, accumulated in the recent years
Project 20380 latest corvette arrives at Russia’s Pacific coast for shipbuilders’ trials
Currently, the Russian Pacific Fleet operates the Project 20380 corvettes Sovershenniy, Gromky and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov
Russian national Dunaev facing hacker charges, penalty of 60 years imprisonment in US
According to court documents, Vladimir Dunaev, 38, was a member of a transnational, cybercriminal organization that deployed a computer banking trojan and ransomware suite of malware known as "Trickbot"
International center for servicing Serbian companies opened on China’s Hainan
China and Serbia also agreed on developing cultural exchanges and promoting tourism
Russian, Finnish presidents discuss Russia-EU relations, Ukraine, Baltic security
The two leaders also considered the possibility of using the Saimaa canal on a greater scale
Hainan will invest $933 million in the construction of a ring road for tourists in 2021
More than 2.6 thousand people are currently involved in the construction of the road
International Center of Seed Production opens in Hainan
The center’s opening ceremony took place on the soil of Yazhouvan Science City where this facility will be situated
Hainan's Sanya is recognized as one of the healthiest cities in China
A special index takes into account the resources of the health care system, the services it provides, the extent to which the health of its residents is protected, the environment, and the overall health of the population
Facebook CEO announces company's name change to Meta
Fueled by name change news, Facebook stocks gain 2.75% to $8.6 per share during the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange
Nord Stream 2 certification can be extended — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian Deputy Minister Alexander Pankin stressed that the Nord Stream 2 is a purely economic project and nobody will benefit from obstructing it
Intellectual property rights' protection district established in Yazhou Science City
The purpose is to create a role model for all of China considering intellectual property rights protection, in particular, in industrial seed production
Polish PGNiG asks Gazprom to reduce gas prices under Yamal contract
On October 28, the company submitted a letter supplementing its earlier request to revise the price of gas supplied under the contract for sale of natural gas to Poland downwards
Press review: EU gas prices begin to fall and Putin calls to bolster ASEAN cooperation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 29th
Situation in southeastern Ukraine may deteriorate further — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that the Ukrainian military was deliberately violating the additional measures to ensure the current ceasefire in the region that had been adopted in July 2020
US Navy 6th Fleet dispatches Mount Whitney warship in waters of Black Sea for NATO drills
During the underway, Mount Whitney and the embarked staffs will operate alongside NATO allies and partners in the Mediterranean and Black Seas
Gazprom meets European consumers’ bids in full - company
Fluctuations in demand for Russian gas depends on the buyers’ existing needs, Gazprom said
Russia to see budget surplus this year, Putin says
President Vladimir Putin emphasized that all countries in the world were facing economic and healthcare issues
Media: Hainan National Park to be an important link in a new model of green development
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the protected rainforest area will be an important strategic factor which will considerably raise tourism standards
Ukrainian forces seize village of Staromaryevka — Donetsk Republic
In the wake of the village's seizure by the Ukrainian forces, tensions have soared along the engagement line
Hainan's foreign trade grew 60.4% in the first three quarters of 2021
The province's export grew 27.5% and up to 24.1 billion yuan over the period
Chinese authorities set up National Rainforest Park on Hainan
Hainan rainforests are located in the central and southern parts of the island
Press review: Russia to send aid to Afghanistan and Turkish-made drones strike Donbass
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 28th
Russian Navy cutting-edge corvette strikes enemy targets in Sea of Japan drills
Also, the corvette’s artillery teams eliminated floating mine mock-ups and thwarted an attack by the notional enemy’s air attack weapons
Official points to Latin American countries' demand for Russian air defense systems
According to Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Anatoly Punchuk, Latin American countries are particularly interested in helicopters and combat aircraft
Russian gymnasts win gold in women’s group all-around event at World Championship in Japan
Russian team included Anastasia Bliznyuk, Polina Orlova, Angelina Shkatova, Alisa Tishchenko, and Maria Tolkachyova
Media: Number of new market participants in China’s Sanya up 65% in January-September
Sanya attracts around 24,100 businesses and 19,700 individual entrepreneurs
Russia records all-time high of 40,251 new daily coronavirus cases
Russia recorded 1,160 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours
Russian Navy tracking US destroyer ship in Black Sea
The US Sixth Fleet said earlier that USS Porter began its northbound transit to the Black Sea to operate with NATO allies and partners in the region
Hotels in Hainan's Sanya get creative to draw newlyweds to the island
According to the newspaper, newlyweds and couples also enjoy duty free shopping
Russian diplomat debunks EU’s accusations of Moscow using gas as ‘blackmail’
Maria Zakharova noted that Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo had reacted in a quite remarkable way to Morawiecki's claims the EU was threatening Poland with World War III
Hainan braces for Virtual Travel Retail Expo
The island is one of the most popular holiday destinations in China
Minsk knows names 400 Nazi SS members still alive who killed Belarusians during WWII
In April 2021, the Belarusian Prosecutor-General's Office launched a criminal case over the genocide of the Belarusian people during World War II
Court convicts all accused in first case over Kemerovo shopping mall fire
On March 25, 2018, sixty people, including 37 children, died as a result of the fire at the Winter Cherry shopping mall
Potential foreign customers eye Russia’s cutting-edge Checkmate fighter
The Air Forces of many countries have the need for aircraft of this type, CEO of the state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev noted
Gazprom confirms gas contract extension with Moldova for 5 years
the parties also agreed upon the price formula and the audit of the debt accumulated by Moldovagaz
Representatives of the Li people in Hainan held a workshop on the art of weaving
Many centuries ago the women of this people mastered a unique technique of spinning and weaving, dyeing and embroidery
A new educational program opened its doors in the experimental educational zone in Hainan
Some 86 students will take part in a one semester internship program in the framework of the project
Moscow vows to retaliate over US hostile steps against Russian diplomatic missions
According to Maria Zakharova, given Washington’s demands that 55 more Russian diplomats along with administration and technical staff should leave the US in the coming months, the situation on the diplomatic front will only worsen
Russia’s ZALA latest drones already in use over Latin America, says UAV Latam spokesman
UAV Latam currently exploited four sets of Zala Aero complexes using them, in particular, to render services in the fuel and energy sector as well as in the agricultural sphere
Putin says unacceptable to infringe on prerogatives of World Health Organization
The Russian president emphasized that targets related to the fight against the pandemic require efforts to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare in all countries
Russia halts steam coal supplies to Ukraine to meet internal needs — Economy Ministry
Russian suppliers will deliver more than a half of all coal grades imported by Ukraine in November, considering that supplies of other coal grades continue, the Ministry said
Moscow has no plans to discuss Russian laws with anyone — Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, the United States and its allies released a statement, in which they had criticized Russia over the use of the foreign agent media law
