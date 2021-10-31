Russian weapons maker set to participate in Brazil’s tender for delivery of assault boats

LIMA, October 31. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group intends to participate in the tender for the delivery of assault boats to Brazil, the Kalashnikov Group’s press office told TASS at the SITDEF 2021 international defense show in Peru on Sunday.

"We expect Brazil to open two tenders for vessels of this type by the end of 2021. The Kalashnikov Group intends to take part in them," the press office said.

The Kalashnikov Group is carrying out work to create assault boats, it said.

"At the Army 2021 forum, we featured another new vessel built by the Rybinsk Shipyard (part of the Kalashnikov Group) - an inflatable attack boat. During the forum, a large number of foreign delegations, including from South America, visited the Kalashnikov Group’s demonstration center. But it is early to talk about any specific details," the press office said.

The SITDEF 2021 international defense technology show is running through October 31 on the premises of the Peruvian Army’s headquarters in Lima. The defense show has been held every two years since 2007. Russia’s Rosoboronexport state arms seller is a constant participant in the Peru defense show.