Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

SCO members thwart more than 550 terrorist attacks over 3-year period

World
October 25, 15:16 UTC+3 TASHKENT

More than 1,500 terrorists were either eliminated or detained

Share
1 pages in this article

TASHKENT, October 25. /TASS/. More than 550 terrorist attacks have been prevented in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in the past three years, SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) Deputy Director Akhat Mukashev said at the 12th meeting of chief justices of the SCO countries.

Read also

Russian security services foil 12 terror attacks in first half of 2017

Members of IS cell detained in Moscow, Makhachkala for plotting terrorist attacks

Moscow court arrests two Dagestanis suspected of plotting terror attack in Russian capital

Russia’s National Guard destroys 55 terrorist facilities in North Caucasus in 2017

Russian courts sentence 205 people for terrorist crimes in first six months

"In the past three years, agencies involved in cooperation within the RATS, prevented more than 550 terrorism and extremism-related crimes," he said. According to the regional coordination center, over this period, more than 1,500 terrorists were either eliminated or detained, while over 200 people were prevented from going to foreign countries to join illegal armed groups. Besides, over 700 improvised explosive devices, 50 tonnes of explosives and more than 6,000 firearms were seized.

"All this is done not on the Syrian-Iraqi border, in Afghanistan or Pakistan, but in the SCO member states," Mukashev stressed. He added that cooperation within the RATS had helped block bank accounts of 2,000 individuals involved in financing terrorism, while internet access to 100,000 websites promoting terrorist and extremist content was restricted.

"Courts in the SCO member states outlawed 105 international terrorist organizations," the RATS deputy director said. He pointed out that at the June 2017 summit, the SCO countries signed a Convention on Countering Extremism. Mukashev was confident that member states would also adopt regulations aimed at penalizing various kinds of extremist activities.

SCO countries

The Declaration on the Establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was singed in China’s Shanghai in June 2001 by six founding states - Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. At the 2017 summit, India and Pakistan became full-fledged SCO members.

Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia currently enjoy observer status while Sri Lanka, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal are dialogue partners. The organization is headquartered in Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
SCO
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia passes halfway mark to completion
2
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
3
New Report Launched at ECTRIMS 2017 Highlights Unique Impact of MS on Women in Europe
4
Firebrand MP slams Sobchak’s Crimea remark, demanding jail time for socialite
5
Press review: German president seeks better ties and EU, Kiev plot against Nord Stream 2
6
Russia’s National Guard to form maritime brigade
7
Russian defense minister, Philippine president attend ceremony to receive Russian weapons
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама