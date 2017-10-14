Back to Main page
Members of IS cell detained in Moscow, Makhachkala for plotting terrorist attacks

World
October 14, 22:44 UTC+3

The attacks were planned to be carried out "in mass gatherings during major public events"

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian FSB agents and police officers have detained four members of an underground cell with links to the Islamic State international terrorist group who were plotting acts of terror in the Russian North Caucasus region of Dagestan, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee’s (NAC) press office told TASS on Saturday.

"As a result of a series of search operations by the security services and the Russian Interior Ministry, activity of followers of the ISIL [former name of Islamic State] international terrorist organization outlawed in the Russian Federation has been exposed and stopped," the committee said. "On September 13-14, four members of the so-called sleeping cell were detained. They all come from Dagestan."

According to the NAC, the detainees are giving detailed evidence, telling investigators about their contacts with IS emissaries and about preparations for terrorist attacks with self-made explosive devices and bladed weapons in Dagestan.

The attacks were planned to be carried out "in mass gatherings during major public events." Besides, they plotted to kill law enforcers and soldiers.

