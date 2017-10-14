Members of IS cell detained in Moscow, Makhachkala for plotting terrorist attacks

Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 22:50
Russia’s Defense Ministry says US responsible for carpet-bombing in RaqqaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 22:41
Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirms preparations underway for Johnson’s visit to MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 18:51
Sharapova moves to WTA final roundSport October 14, 11:25
Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director generalSociety & Culture October 13, 21:33
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 21:29
Audrey Azoulay of France elected UNESCO director generalWorld October 13, 21:15
New US ambassador to Russia grateful for warm reception in MoscowWorld October 13, 20:30
22 individuals injured at Transneft facility, safety rules violation case openedWorld October 13, 19:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian FSB agents and police officers have detained four members of an underground cell with links to the Islamic State international terrorist group who were plotting acts of terror in the Russian North Caucasus region of Dagestan, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee’s (NAC) press office told TASS on Saturday.
"As a result of a series of search operations by the security services and the Russian Interior Ministry, activity of followers of the ISIL [former name of Islamic State] international terrorist organization outlawed in the Russian Federation has been exposed and stopped," the committee said. "On September 13-14, four members of the so-called sleeping cell were detained. They all come from Dagestan."
According to the NAC, the detainees are giving detailed evidence, telling investigators about their contacts with IS emissaries and about preparations for terrorist attacks with self-made explosive devices and bladed weapons in Dagestan.
The attacks were planned to be carried out "in mass gatherings during major public events." Besides, they plotted to kill law enforcers and soldiers.