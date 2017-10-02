Back to Main page
Moscow court arrests two Dagestanis suspected of plotting terror attack in Russian capital

Society & Culture
October 02, 17:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

TASS earlier reported that Russia’s Federal Security Service had detained members of the so-called sleeper cell of the Islamic State international terror group

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court ruled on Monday to put two Dagestani natives into custody, from Russia’s North Caucasus, on charges of plotting a terror attack in Moscow, the court’s press service informed TASS.

"The court has upheld the investigators’ motion to impose a two-month pre-trial restraint order on Makhsudov and Gajiyev accused under Section 205 ("Terrorism") of the Criminal Code of Russia," the court’s spokesperson said.

TASS earlier reported that Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, had detained in Moscow members of the so-called sleeper cell of the Islamic State (IS) international terror group outlawed in Russia who planned to carry out terrorist attacks in some crowded public places.

According to the FSB Public Relations Center, "after the investigative activities conducted in the Moscow region on September 30, 2017, the Federal Security Service had foiled the illegal activity of a clandestine cell of the Islamic State international terror group."

"It was established that the cell’s members planned to carry out some high-profile terror attacks in the form of blasts in some crowded public areas and transport infrastructure facilities," the FSB noted.

All of the sleeper cell’s members have been detained. "Two powerful ready-to-use improvised explosive devices have been found and seized from their apartments," the Public Relations Center said. In addition to that, FSB officers confiscated items used for manufacturing explosive devices, two PM pistols, two RGD-5 grenades and communications equipment.

According to the FSB, the cell was run by foreign emissaries "included Russian citizens from the North Caucasus who are proponents of the unification of all Muslims with a belief in establishing the so-called worldwide Islamic caliphate," the Public Relations Center said.

