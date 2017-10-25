Back to Main page
Russia’s National Guard destroys 55 terrorist facilities in North Caucasus in 2017

Military & Defense
October 25, 11:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In the first six months of 2016, the intelligence and engineering units have detained more than 16,000 trespassers

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia’s National Guard has destroyed 55 terrorist infrastructure facilities in the North Caucasus since the beginning of the year, National Guard Director Viktor Zolotov said addressing the Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

"Special forces, as well as intelligence and engineering units, have been playing the key role. They they have carried out 500 successful operations, eliminating 36 militants and destroying 55 terrorist infrastructure facilities," he said.

At the same time, Zolotov pointed out that in the first six months of 2016, the intelligence and engineering units had detained more than 16,000 trespassers, including 123 people who had attempted to enter secured facilities through controlled and access-restricted areas.

