Russian courts sentence 205 people for terrorist crimes in first six months

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian courts sentenced 205 people during the first six months of the current year for terrorist crimes, the Supreme Court’s report reads.
Two people - between 24 and 29 years old - were sentenced under the Terrorist Act article of the Criminal Code. Another 15 people were sentenced for involvement or for support in terrorist crimes, 33 - for public calls and public justification of terrorism, four people were sentenced for training for terrorist activities, and 56 - for participation in terrorist organizations (28 of them aged between 18 and 24).
Among the sentenced 22 are foreigners of the CIS countries, eleven women and six under legal age between 14 and 17.
In 2016, Russian courts sentenced 420 people for terrorist crimes.