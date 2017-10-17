Russian security services foil 12 terror attacks in first half of 2017

Russia increases Glonass orbital grouping to 24 satellitesScience & Space October 17, 15:11
MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Some 12 terror attacks were thwarted in the first half of this year in Russia, an official at the country’s Prosecutor-General’s Office, Alexei Dzafyarov, said on Tuesday.
"We registered 13 terror attacks in the first half of this year. Have you heard about that? But only one was carried out, and everyone knows about that - the blast in St. Petersburg metro. The other 12 were foiled during the stage of preparation," said Dzafyarov, who is the deputy head of the department for supervision over observing laws on federal security and countering terrorism.
On the afternoon of April 3, an explosion hit a metro car between two stations in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg. Fifteen metro passengers were killed and 102 others were injured. The second explosion was thwarted as the explosive device was found.
The Russian Investigative Committee said that the blast was carried out by Akbardzon Dzhalilov, 22, a native of Kyrgyzstan who had obtained Russian citizenship. Eleven people were arrested as part of a criminal investigation.