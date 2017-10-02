FSB busts IS terrorist sleeper cell in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, has detained members of a so-called sleeper cell of the Islamic State (IS, international terror group, outlawed throughout Russia) in Moscow, who planned to carry out terrorist attacks in some crowded places, the FSB Public Relations Center informed TASS on Monday.

"After the investigative activities conducted in the Moscow region on September 30, 2017, the Federal Security Service has foiled the illegal activity of a clandestine cell of the Islamic State international terrorist group," the FSB Public Relations Center said.

"It was established that the cell’s members planned to carry out some high-profile terror attacks in the form of blasts in some crowded places and along transport infrastructure facilities," the FSB noted.

All members of the cell have been detained. "Two powerful ready-to-use improvised explosive devices were found in their apartments and confiscated," the Public Relations Center said. In addition to that, FSB officers seized items for manufacturing explosive devices, two PM pistols, two RGD-5 grenades and communications equipment.

According to the FSB, the cell run by foreign emissaries "included Russian citizens from the North Caucasus who are proponents of the unification of all Muslims and believe in establishing the so-called worldwide Islamic caliphate," the Public Relations Center said.

"Information on the detained individuals is not being disclosed in the interests of the investigation," the FSB noted. At present, detectives are looking into the matter of launching a criminal case against the detainees on the basis of the crimes under Section 223.1 ("Illegal manufacture of explosives") and Section 205.5 ("Organizing terrorist activities or involvement in them") of Russia’s Criminal Code.