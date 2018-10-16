Political process only way to solve Syria crisis, says Egypt’s president

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The settlement in Syria has no other alternative but the political process, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told the Russian upper house of parliament on Tuesday.

"Speaking about Syria - there is no other alternative but the political process under the UN auspices," the Egyptian president said.

"It is necessary to bolster activity of the constitutional commission as a first step aimed towards restart of the talks, in order to put an end to the crisis in Syria that has been continuing over the past few years," he told the Russian senators.

On January 30, the Syrian National Dialogue Congress took place in Sochi. Its participants adopted a 12-point statement, in which Syrians offer their view of the country’s future. The document states that Syria must maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and only its citizens must decide the future of the country through elections. The Syrian population also addressed the UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres, asking him to provide assistance in organizing the work of the constitutional commission, the mandate of which will be determined during the Geneva process. However, the commission has not started its work yet.