Militants shell settlements in 3 Syrian provinces over last 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Several settlements in Syria’s Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces came under shelling by militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Viktor Kupchishin said on Monday.

"During the day, militants shelled the settlements of Ruyeset Iskander (three times), Jub al-Zarur (twice), Safsara, Ay al-Hammam and Dahr Abu-Assad in the Latakia province; Skalbiyah (twice) in the Hama province; Zafar al-Kabir in the Aleppo province," Kupchishin said, adding that local residents reported that three shells were fired from multiple missile launcher systems at the settlement of Skalbiyah on Sunday morning. Two missiles hit a residential house, killing a woman and wounding two children. "The third missile exploded near a local church, killing five children," Kupchishin added.

The settlement came under shelling again on Monday. One civilian was killed and a young woman was seriously injured. Four children sustained light injuries.

According to Kupchishin, the Syrian authorities continue work to amnesty people dodging military service, including refugees and former members of illegal armed groups. Thus, as of May 12, 2019, as many as 57,939 people were amnestied, he added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.