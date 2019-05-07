Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syrian forces shell militants' positions near Aleppo — media

World
May 07, 6:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Syrian government forces shelled Aleppo's suburbs Kfar-Hamra and Halsa and the Rashidin-5 neighborhood controlled by militants

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Syrian government forces' artillery has shelled the positions of armed groups to the south and west of Aleppo, Syrian News Channel reported on Tuesday.

Syrian forces shelled Aleppo's suburbs Kfar-Hamra and Halsa and the Rashidin-5 neighborhood controlled by militants.

Militants earlier opened fire from multiple rocket launcher systems at the Masaqin al-Sabil neighborhood in Aleppo, injuring several civilians.

In the neighboring province of Hama, Syrian government forces ousted militants from the Jebhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) from the settlements of Al-Janabira and Mazraat al-Radi on Monday. The Syrian forces are currently launching an offensive at the Tell Osman heights. Over the last 24 hours, at least 15 terrorists were killed in clashes, while the Syrian army lost 11 servicemen.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
