Russian Hmeymin airbase in Syria twice comes under shelling by militants

Military & Defense
May 06, 21:10 UTC+3

The attacks were repelled by missile defense systems

© Maria Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s airbase at Syrian Hmeymim came under shelling by militants twice during the day, no casualties or damages were reported, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Oppositing Parties in Syria Viktor Kupchishin said on Monday.

"The Hmeymim airbase came under shelling from multiple missile launcher systems twice during the day, in the morning and in the evening. In both cases, shelling was conducted from the settlement of Zawiya in the Idlib de-escalation zone that is controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia)," he said.

Militants attempt to shell Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria, no one injured

According to Kupchishin, a total of 36 missiles were fired, with fire being guided with the help of a drone. "The attacks were repelled by missile defense systems. No casualties or damages were reported from the base. All militants’ firing points were detected and hit by Russian warplanes and artillery units of the Syrian army," he said.

He also said that the situation in the area has deteriorated dramatically, with an increased number of ceasefire violations by militants acting in the Idlib de-escalation zone. "During the day, militants opened fire from multiple missile launcher and artillery systems at the settlements of al-Saqlabiya (thrice), Mgair (twice), Braidij (twice), Taibe al-Imam and Hamamiyat in the Hama governorate, Safsara (five times), Qalat Marza, Ikko, Ain al-Hanzir and Kastal al-Burj in the Latakia governorate, Abu al-Duhur and Niha in the Idlib governorate," he said, adding that fire was conducted from the settlements of Kbana (twice), Qalat al-Mudik (twice), Herbet al-Arus and Tuffakhiya.

The Syrian authorities continue work to amnesty people dodging military service, including refugees and former members of illegal armed groups. Thus, as of May 5, 2019, as many as 57,872 people were amnestied, he added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

