Militants attempt to shell Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria, no one injured

World
May 02, 22:58 UTC+3

Chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Viktor Kupchishin said that all shelling attempts were repelled

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Militants have attempted to shell Russia's Hmeymim air base in the Syrian province of Latakia on Thursday. No injuries or damages were reported, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Viktor Kupchishin said.

Read also

Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports on death of four military servicemen in Syria

"On 2 May 2019, militants from illegal armed groups who hold positions near the settlements of Kalaat al-Mudiq and Bab-Atika, made another attempt to shell the Hmeymim air base. All shellings were repelled, Russian servicemen were not injured, and no damage was done to the facilities," Kupchishin said.

Over the last 24 hours, militants also shelled the city of Aleppo, the settlement of Handrat in the Aleppo province, as well as the settlements of Maharda and Al-Saklabiya in the Hama province, Kupchishin added.

On May 1 the chief of the Russian reconciliation center told reporters that militants made 12 attempts to shell the Hmeymim air base and positions of the Syrian forces in the Latakia province. Militants used unmanned aerial vehicles and multiple rocket launcher systems. Kupchishin noted that all attacks were repelled, and no damage was made to the facilities of the Russian air base.

Companies
Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
