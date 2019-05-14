Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Syria — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 14, 0:15 UTC+3

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation on Monday

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The situation in Syria, including in the Idlib de-escalation zone, was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the initiative of the Turkish side," the press service said. "The sides continue to exchange views on key aspects of the crisis situation in Syria with a focus on developments in the Idlib de-escalation zone where frequent ceasefire violations by radical armed groups are carried out," the press service added. 

The sides stressed "the importance of further close coordination of Russia’s and Turkey’s efforts, including between their defense ministries, on various aspects of Syrian settlement," the Kremlin said.

Apart from that, the two leaders discussed current issues of bilateral political and trade-and-economic relations and a number of international problems, and agreed to continue close contacts.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict Bilateral relations
Persons
Vladimir Putin Recep Tayyip Erdogan
In other media
