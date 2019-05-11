Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syrian army reaches Idlib border - TV

World
May 11, 19:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Syrian fighters had managed to destroy a command center and several warehouses belonging to the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group

© Valery Sharufulin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The Syrian military forces have liberated five settlements in the northwest of Syria from terrorists on Saturday, reaching the administrative border between the provinces of Idlib and Hama, the Al Mayadeen TV channel informed.

According to the channel, the Syrian fighters had managed to destroy a command center and several warehouses belonging to the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed in Russia).

It was informed earlier that Syrian troops had thwarted terrorists’ offensive attacks in the north of Hama province, eliminating more than 40 Jabhat al-Nusra members.

The military operation the Syrian army launched on May 6 is aimed at taking control over a highway connecting Hama and Aleppo and ensuring the safety of settlements in the Sahl al-Ghab valley that militants are shelling on a regular basis.

Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
