Putin and Trump could meet in Bratislava in August — Slovakia's foreign minister

World
June 07, 4:58 UTC+3 PRAGUE

Slovakia's Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said that both leaders were invited to take part in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Slovak National Uprising in Bratislava in August

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

PRAGUE, June 6. /TASS/. The celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Slovak National Uprising at the end of August may serve as an occasion for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Slovakia's Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak told the Pravda newspaper on Thursday. Lajcak is accompanying Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini during his working visit to Russia.

Read also
US President Donald Trump

Putin says phone call with Trump inspires optimism on arms control issues

"We want to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Slovak National Uprising (29 August 1944 — 28 October 1944) well. That's why Prime Minister Pellegrini invited US President Donald Trump and Russia's leadership to participate. This means that if there is a need for the two leaders [Putin and Trump] to meet, they can use their invitations to Slovakia as a possible venue," Lajcak said.

The foreign minister reminded that on Thursday, Pellegrini extended an official invitattion to Vladimir Putin to celebrations in Slovakia. On Wednesday, Pellegrini invited Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to take part in celebrations as well.

Lajcak said that participation of Putin and Trump in the Slovak celebrations will depend on the international situation.

