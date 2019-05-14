Growing tensions in Idlib pose threat to forming Syrian constitutional committee — Erdogan

ANKARA, May 14. /TASS/. Growing tensions in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone poses a threat to forming a Syrian constitutional committee, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation in the evening. The leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as latest developments in Idlib," Erdogan's press service said. "President Erdogan stressed that growing tensions in Idlib present a threat to forming a constitutional commission and harm political settlements in Syria," the press service added.

The Turkish leader also said that "ceasefire violations in the Idlib de-escalation zone have reached frightening proportions over the last two weeks." Erdogan noted that "the aim of the [Syrian President Bashar Assad's] regime is to sabotage Turkish-Russian cooperation in Idlib and to harm the spirit of Astana talks on Syria."

During the talks, Erdogan and Putin confirmed adherence to the Sochi agreements. "President Erdogan noted considerable success in implementing the Sochi memorandum but also said that current developments [in Idlib] may harm common interests," the press service noted.

Erdogan's press service also said that the two presidents discussed the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegorvina. "President Erdogan noted governmental crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina and expressed hope that cooperation with international organizations is especially important for achieving peace and stability," the press service added.