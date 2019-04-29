Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian government entitled to ensure security in Idlib, notes Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 29, 15:04 UTC+3

The terrorists still control a large part of that territory in Syria, Russia's top diplomat states

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ugur Can/DHA via AP

MOSCOW, April 290. /TASS/. The Syrian government has every right to protect people living in the country, including Idlib province, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Monday.

According to him, the remaining members of the Islamic State and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) terror groups outlawed in Russia continue to stage provocations and are reluctant to abide by ceasefire agreements. "This is what is going on in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Lavrov said.

Read also

Russia, Turkey to start joint patrols in Syria’s Idlib

"We seek to ensure the implementation of Russian-Turkish agreements on resolving the Jabhat al-Nusra issue in the Idlib de-escalation zone," he noted. "As Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, Russia cannot tolerate these terrorists remaining safe there like in a preserved area," Lavrov said.

"There's a limit to everything. The situation in Idlib and other areas where terrorists are still active cannot go on like this forever. We will proceed from the fact that the Syrian government has every right to ensure the safety of its people on its territory," the Russian top diplomat emphasized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at their Sochi meeting on September 17, 2018, agreed to create a demilitarized zone along the line of contact in the Idlib province that would be 15-20 kilometers wide. However, terrorists continue to control a large part of that area.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
2
Venezuelan opposition barricades streets in Caracas
3
Soviet and Russian aircraft designer Genrikh Novozhilov dies aged 93 — source
4
Putin, Russian Security Council discuss Venezuela in light of news about attempted coup
5
Russia drops out of world’s top-5 military spenders, first time since 2006 — SIPRI
6
Crown prince Naruhito becomes Japan’s emperor
7
Venezuela authorities ‘partially’ thwart attempt to undermine peace, says defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT