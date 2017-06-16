Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin believes Trump’s victory proves that US voters are longing for change

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 16, 8:30 UTC+3 NEW YORK

When the Russian president watched Trump's campaign speeches, he thought the future US president "went over the top on certain issues"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. The results of the latest presidential election in the United States show that US voters are longing for a serious political change in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the fourth and final episode of The Putin Interviews documentary, aired in the United States on Thursday night.

Read also

Russian top diplomat says Trump team members are 'people of action'

"Apparently, people of the United States expect some serous changes," he said. "This applies to security problems, as well as issues of unemployment and creating jobs."

"Trump and his team were very professional in organizing their electoral campaign," Putin continued. "They were perfectly aware of where their electorate lives and what states are entitled to send more electoral delegates."

"When I watched his campaign speeches, I thought that he went over the top on certain issues. But it turned out that he was right. He managed to strike the right note," Putin added. "I think that no one would be able to challenge the results."

Read also

MP slams US legislators for holding back Trump from stopping anti-Russian hysteria

Putin says Trump’s victory in US presidential election changed almost nothing

Trump’s magnetism courted US voters, helping him win presidency, Kremlin says

Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'

Trump reckons Russian officials laughing at US for hyped 'fake news'

US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad

Kremlin mum on prospects of Russia-US ties should Trump be impeached

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
IS group’s leader may be killed by Russian airstrike in Syria
2
Russian missile carriers fly over Baltic Sea with NATO fighter aircraft
3
US may attack Syrian troops with multiple rocket launchers — Russian Defense Ministry
4
Putin dismisses rumors of bank accounts in Cyprus as 'nonsense'
5
US Congress introduces new sanctions against Russia
6
Germany’s football squad arrives in Sochi for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
7
Putin’s Q&A session: a 'nationwide book of complaints'
TOP STORIES
Реклама