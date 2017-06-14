Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says Trump’s victory in US presidential election changed almost nothing

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 14, 8:57 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Putin also noted that Donald Trump was the fourth US president for him

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. Victory of the Republican Party’s nominee Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election changed almost nothing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Hollywood director Oliver Stone.

Read also
Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush

Waiting for the 45th: A look back on Putin’s relations with three US presidents

Stone conducted a dozen interviews with Putin between 2015 and February 2017 for his four-part documentary. The Putin Interviews premiered on Showtime TV channel in the United States on June 12 and will continue through June 15. One of excerpts was released on Wednesday after the debut of the second series of the documentary.

"Almost nothing," the Russian president said answering a question of the Oscar-winning director if Trump’s victory has brought any changes. Putin also said Trump is the fourth US president for him.

Putin also burst out laughing when Stone asked him whether "Trump was in the Kremlin's pocket."

Read more

Putin says Washington seeks to prevent any rapprochement between Moscow and Kiev

Putin vows adequate response to US missile shield plans

Kremlin: Oliver Stone's documentary on Russia’s leader ‘revealed Putin genuinely’

Oliver Stone: Russia and US could be ‘great partners’

In the interviews with Stone, Putin outlined his stance on current Russian-US relations, NATO’s policy in Europe and the deployment of the US missile defense system, and touched upon the allegations that Moscow meddled in the US election campaign.

Putin also spoke about the Syrian and Ukrainian crises and about his relations with George Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and his stance on Edward Snowden, a former employee of the US National Security Agency (NSA), who leaked details of extensive Internet and phone surveillance by US intelligence to the media and subsequently requested asylum in Russia. Putin also answered questions about domestic policy, his path to the presidency and presidential terms, without sidestepping thorny issues.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy US elections 2016
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin vows adequate response to US missile shield plans
2
Putin says Trump’s victory in US presidential election changed almost nothing
3
Putin says Washington seeks to prevent any rapprochement between Moscow and Kiev
4
Kremlin: Oliver Stone's documentary on Russia’s leader ‘revealed Putin genuinely’
5
FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup’s free travel program for fans
6
Russian Pacific Fleet flagship back at home port after 11,000-mile voyage
7
BTA Bank and Claremont Settle Nostrum Dispute and BTA Bank Acquires Nostrum Shares
TOP STORIES
Реклама