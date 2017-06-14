Putin says Washington seeks to prevent any rapprochement between Moscow and Kiev

Putin says Washington seeks to prevent any rapprochement between Moscow and KievRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 14, 8:24
NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. Attempts to prevent the rapprochement between Moscow and Kiev dominate the US policies in eastern Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the second part of The Putin Interviews documentary, aired by Showtime on Tuesday night.
"The philosophy behind the US policies in this region is that the rapprochement between Russia and Ukraine must be prevented by all means, because someone sees it as some kind of threat. Someone thinks that this is a source of Russia's might and any rapprochement of Russia and Ukraine must be prevented by all means," he said.
"But it seems to me that many of our partners in the US and Europe were guided by these reasons, not by the freedom of choice for the people of Ukraine," he said.