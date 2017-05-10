Russian top diplomat says Trump team members are 'people of action'Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 10, 21:06
WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Moscow’s dialogue with US President Donald Trump’s team is not as politicized as it used to be during Obama’s presidency, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday following his meetings with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US President Donald Trump.
"At present, our dialogue is not as politicized as it used to be during Obama’s presidency. The Trump administration, the president himself and the secretary of state, are people of action who are willing to negotiate," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.
"There is a need to negotiate not to show off some achievements in the field of ideology but to solve some specific issues. To solve the issues that can affect the development of the country and the welfare of its people, as well as the process of resolving conflicts in various parts of the world," Lavrov stressed.