Trump reckons Russian officials laughing at US for hyped 'fake news'

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Russian officials have been laughing at the US over explanations provided for Hillary Clinton’s election loss.

Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 May 2017

Earlier, Trump tweeted that the so-called Fake News Media "works hard at disparaging & demeaning" his use of social media because the journalists don't want Americans to hear the real story.

The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don't want America to hear the real story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 May 2017