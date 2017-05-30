Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump reckons Russian officials laughing at US for hyped 'fake news'

World
May 30, 14:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Russian officials have been laughing at the US over explanations provided for Hillary Clinton’s election loss.

Earlier, Trump tweeted that the so-called Fake News Media "works hard at disparaging & demeaning" his use of social media because the journalists don't want Americans to hear the real story. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian anti-submarine destroyer enters English Channel
2
Lavrov slams Macron's 'media propaganda' remarks as post-Obama policy aftereffect
3
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
4
Russia to sell ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear to foreign customers
5
Moscow utility crews clean up freak storm’s aftermath
6
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'
7
Moscow concerned over no breakthrough in US administration’s relations with Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама