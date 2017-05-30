Trump reckons Russian officials laughing at US for hyped 'fake news'

Russian anti-submarine destroyer enters English ChannelMilitary & Defense May 30, 14:56
MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Russian officials have been laughing at the US over explanations provided for Hillary Clinton’s election loss.
Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 May 2017
Earlier, Trump tweeted that the so-called Fake News Media "works hard at disparaging & demeaning" his use of social media because the journalists don't want Americans to hear the real story.
The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don't want America to hear the real story!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 May 2017