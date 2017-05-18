Kremlin mum on prospects of Russia-US ties should Trump be impeached

SOCHI, May 18. /TASS/ Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on what would be the prospects of Russian-US interaction, should US President Donald Trump be impeached, calling the question incorrect.

"I consider the question to be incorrect. We did not interfere and are not interfering in any internal affairs," the Kremlin spokesman said in reply to a question about whether the Kremlin considered the possibility of interaction with the United States, if the American president was impeached.

As was reported earlier, US Congressional Democrats started raising the issue about the possibility of impeaching Trump, requiring him to provide official papers from the White House. At the same time, Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking member of the House Democratic leadership stated that it was still too early to start any impeachment procedures against the US leader but it was time for Republicans to realize that the president’s actions were becoming dangerous to the country. Such statements were prompted by the recent dismissal of FBI Chief James Comey and the US president’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Washington last week.

Information emerged after this meeting that Trump had allegedly leaked secret data to Lavrov on the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

'Political schizophrenia'

The Kremlin has no plans to comment on new media reports about collusion between US President Donald Trump’s team and Russia, as the hype surrounding this matter was amply described by Russian leader Vladimir Putin pointing to political schizophrenia, Dmitry Peskov has added.

"I would like to refer to the statement the president (Putin) made concerning the events which have been taking place in the US in this connection," Peskov said when asked to comment on a Reuters report saying that "advisers to Donald Trump’s campaign were in contact with Russian officials and other individuals with Kremlin ties in at least 18 calls and emails during the last seven months of the 2016 presidential race."

The Russian presidential spokesman stressed that he had nothing to add to Putin’s statement. When asked what "political schizophrenia" meant, Peskov suggested that reporters should look it up in a Russian-language dictionary.

On Wednesday, while commenting on media reports about US President Donald Trump revealing some classified information at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Vladimir Putin said that "the United States has been developing political schizophrenia."